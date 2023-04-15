Hyderabad: Man who displayed Godse's photo during Sri Rama Navami procession, held
Highlights
- The police had identified the man as Ch Hema Nagar from Siddiq Nagar
- A video clip of him holding Nathuram Godse’s photo has gone viral on social media
Hyderabad: A man was arrested for displaying Nathuram Godse's photo during Sri Rama Navami procession on March 30. The Shahinayathgunj police has identified the suspect as Ch Hema Kumar (21), a private employee from Siddiq Nagar in Gachibowli.
The police said that Hema Kumar carried the photograph of Godse and a video clip of it went viral and drew wide criticism on social media.
The police had booked a case and arrested him.
