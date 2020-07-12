Hyderabad man with suspected symptoms of coronavirus ends life fearing of infection

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man committed suicide on the suspicion of being infected with the coronavirus. The incident occurred at Santoshnagar on Saturday night.

Getting into details, Syed Sadiq Ali, who was working in a call centre was residing at Kalandarnagar along with his family under Santoshnagar police station limits. Ali was unwell for the few days and suspected that he was infected with the coronavirus. He also visited a few clinics for a medical check-up.

On Saturday afternoon, Sadiq went to the clinic where he underwent COVID-19 tests. Before the reports arrived, Sadiq returned home and hanged himself to death. According to the family members, Sadiq was depressed after falling ill suspecting that he might have infected with the coronavirus.

Based on a complaint by his family members, the Santoshnagar police registered a case and sent the body to a hospital for post-mortem. An investigation is underway.