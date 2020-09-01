Hyderabad medical experts sound alarm bells on metro travel

Hyderabad: The Union government has decided to allow metro rails to resume services and accordingly different States are working on procedures and protocols to get rail coaches back on tracks.

Hyderabad Metro Rail is yet to come out with a statement on resumption of services but according to medical experts, this comes with great risk and danger. Chances of passengers getting virus infection are high if they travel by this rapid mode of transport, they opined.

Dr M Naresh, a pulmonologist from the city said that AC (Air-Conditioning) system in the metro rail will be a safe haven for coronavirus to stay for a long time if any asymptomatic passenger sneezes or coughs during the course of the journey.

"Virus will thrive in cold temperatures through AC system in closed coaches. Authorities might take various safety measures like thermal screening of passengers, ensuring physical distancing in coaches, ensuring no-contact measures at stations but the inbuilt AC system which centrally connects all coaches is a big challenge," the doctor said. Perhaps a thought of resuming metro services could be taken after two to three months when corona cases reduce and the situation comes under control, he felt.

The best option is to stop the air-conditioning facility and let all windows of rail coaches be open. However, this is not possible in metro rail coaches unlike in normal rail coaches where side windows are equipped with shutters that can be pulled up or down easily as per the convenience of passengers seated next to window seats.

Metro coaches have plenty of side windows that are fitted with glasses that cannot be opened. The windows are fixed permanently with glasses to allow ample lighting and help passengers to look at the breathtaking outside view while zooming past them in the high-speed metro.

Delhi Metro has decided to halt with all the doors open for a considerable time at terminal stations to allow fresh air to enter the coaches. The temperature inside the coaches will be between 24 and 28 degrees celsius.

Most nations in the world have resumed metro services after lifting lockdown, but they ensured ridership is just 25 percent of the full train capacity. Normally a train that can carry 700 passengers during normal times is being allowed to run only with 180 passengers or less.

Dr VV Ramana Prasad, a senior pulmonologist from city pointed out that metro service resumption could be put on hold for quite some time till there is a big decline in cases. He pointed out that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan hinted at the corona situation coming under control around Diwali time.