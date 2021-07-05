Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Minister V Srinivas Goud assures to resolve Inter Board issues

TGOS Intervidya Forum Leaders met Honble Minister Srinivas Goud at his Quarters and conveyed long pending issues in the Department. Sir assured for the speedy resolution of the issues
x

TGOS Intervidya Forum Leaders met Hon'ble Minister Srinivas Goud at his Quarters and conveyed long pending issues in the Department. Sir assured for the speedy resolution of the issues

Highlights

The TNGO Association’s Inter Vidya Forum leaders on Sunday sought the intervention of Minister V Srinivas Goud in solving several issues pertaining to the Intermediate Education Board

Banjara Hills: The TNGO Association's Inter Vidya Forum leaders on Sunday sought the intervention of Minister V Srinivas Goud in solving several issues pertaining to the Intermediate Education Board.

Forum leaders A Venkateshwarlu, Mohd Ismail, Pramila Rani, Gopichand and Baloji urged Goud to use his good offices to resolve the issues at the earliest.

The minister assured the forum delegation, which called on him at his quarters here, that he would hold discussions shortly with the concerned Cabinet colleague in an attempt to find solutions to the problems confronting the board.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X