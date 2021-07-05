Hyderabad: Minister V Srinivas Goud assures to resolve Inter Board issues

Banjara Hills: The TNGO Association's Inter Vidya Forum leaders on Sunday sought the intervention of Minister V Srinivas Goud in solving several issues pertaining to the Intermediate Education Board.

Forum leaders A Venkateshwarlu, Mohd Ismail, Pramila Rani, Gopichand and Baloji urged Goud to use his good offices to resolve the issues at the earliest.

The minister assured the forum delegation, which called on him at his quarters here, that he would hold discussions shortly with the concerned Cabinet colleague in an attempt to find solutions to the problems confronting the board.