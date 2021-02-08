Hyderabad: MLC N Ramchander Rao should be re-elected says BJP

Lalapet: The BJP Ranga Reddy district leaders and BJP leaders in Secunderabad constituency said that the BJP candidate Ramchander Rao should be re-elected as MLC with highest majority again.

The BJP leaders held a meeting at KarthikaGardens in Lalapet on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC candidate Ramchander Rao and BJP district president Shyam Sundar said the ruling party has been cheating graduates by not appointing vice chancellors to the universities and not releasing jobs notification as announced in the manifesto earlier.

So, the intellectuals should think and cast their vote to BJP in upcoming MLC elections for better development. Ranga Reddy District and Secunderabad constituency BJP leaders and activists were also present.