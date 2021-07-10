Top
Hyderabad: Monolithic park opened in Jubilee Hills

GHMC mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi along with Khairatabad MLA Dana Nagender on Saturday inaugurated Monolithic park in Jubilee Hills. The park has been developed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from an open land into a Monolithic park.

Spread across 1,100 yards, the park has the attractions such as crafting a large stone into a water fall, paintings of historical places, walkways and other arrangements. GHMC zonal commissioner of Khairatabad P Pravinya and other municipal officials were present.

