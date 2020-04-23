Hyderabad: Mosques in dire need of funds ahead of Ramzan

Hyderabad: Each year prior to Ramzan, mosques around the city get spruced up and most would also be illuminated for the entire month. But this year, with no funding and tight lockdown regulations on congregational prayers, these mosques don a weary look as Imams and Mouzzins struggle to meet ends.

For the first time in history, the congregational prayers during Ramzan are prohibited to avoid spreading of Covid-19 and mosques which generally receive funding from different sources – both government and private – have seen all income sources dry up. "Each year, all mosques would get facelift just before Ramzan, while welcoming hundreds of musallies (devout) to offer prayers including special prayer (Taraveeh).

But this year none of the mosques seems to get restored, as everyone will be praying at their houses till lockdown is lifted. I hope at least the government lifts it before the Eid," said a mosque committee member.

According to management of mosques, almost a month passed since mosques were shut for congregation and even on Friday they wear a deserted look. The lockdown forced people to spend funds on other purposes and not works required at mosques such as renovation, washing or painting.

Earlier, TS Wakf Board used to release funds for the renovation of some mosques, based on priority; but this year no amount has been sanctioned. "Only salaries of Imam and Mouzzins have been released," said Mohammed Qasim, CEO TS Wakf Board.

It is observed that none of musallies have donated for the mosques. Each year in the name of deceased family members, people used to fund the mosques under Sadaqa (charity), which is nowhere to be seen.

"Every year in the memory of grand-father we used to donate prayer mats and air cooler in Ramzan. But since none would be praying at mosques we are thinking of spending on ration for poor," said Mohammed Ayaz.

Recently, city Ulema and Mashaeq including Mufti Khaleel Ahmed from Jamia Nizamia and Qubool Pasha Suttari, Secretary Ulema-e-Deccan appealed to the Muslim community to offer prayers at their houses only, and not more than 5 persons in Mosque. They further requested people to follow the lockdown rules and not gather in large numbers during prayers.