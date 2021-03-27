Top
Hyderabad: Moving car catches fire at tank bund, no casualties
Highlights

A moving car caught on fire here on tank bund on Friday noon.

A moving car caught on fire here on tank bund on Friday noon. However, no casualties have been reported as the passerby alerted the persons inside the car about the smoke emanating from the rear end.

People inside the car disembarked from the vehicle averting the major mishap. The incident took place near the boats club in Hyderabad.

Getting into details, Vijay Kumar, a retired state government employee went to a bank near secretariat and was returning via tank bund road when fire erupted from the car. Vijay Kumar and his wife got down from the vehicle after being alerted by the motorists.

Vijay Kumar complained that no one had come from the fire station to put out the fire.

