Hyderabad: Nature's fury, government apathy wreak havoc on farmers

Hyderabad: It is double whammy for fruit growers. Already at a loss to market their good harvest, they were dealt a rude jolt by nature as well as an indifferent government. The destruction wrought by gusty winds which flattened the Koheda fruit market on Monday has caused huge losses to fruit growers, particularly mango farmers, and commission agents who are now looking to the government to bail them out.



The rusty shades flew off under the gales impact and several labourers were injured in the incident which is estimated to have caused losses to the tune of Rs 12 crore, rued Maram Gnaneshwar, the vice-president of Fruits Commissions Agents Association Gaddiannaram.

Despite reaping good harvest, farmers could not get good price for their produce due to lockdown conditions which paralysed markets. Only last week were the farmers told to move from Gaddiannaram Market Yard, Kothapet, to Koheda in Rangareddy district where the government allotted them nearly 170 acres to sell mangoes on wholesale basis.

Authorities acted'Tughlaq style'

A two days earlier, Saturday's unseasonal rains heaped misery on mango groves, which left farmers as well as commission agents devastated, and they had lost all hopes of making profits. "Taking advantage of the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, the officials acting like Tughlaq forced us to move to an insecure location. Normally, the two-month season allows us to earn some profit for entire year. However, we were forced to put up with tribulations at the peak time of business due to hasty shifting of market," bemoaned, Mohammed Tajuddin, the president of Wholesale Fruit Commission Agents Association, Gaddiannaram market.

Tajuddin has blamed the officials and the local politicians for the irrevocable damage caused to the agents and the farmers due to the shifting of market at a peak time of business.

Claiming that commission agents are at receiving end ever since the lockdown was imposed, Harinath, another person familiar with the market affairs, noted, "The Koheda incident beside extension of lockdown yesterday has dashed all our hopes of getting a good profit this year." Agricultural Market Officer Ventakesham did not respond to calls for comment.