Hyderabad Needs Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investment for Global Competitiveness: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed the need for substantial investment to elevate Hyderabad's status as a globally competitive city. Speaking at a recent development review meeting, he stated that an investment of ₹1.5 lakh crore is required to propel the city to international standards.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of comprehensive urban planning, infrastructure enhancement, and modern amenities to meet global benchmarks. "Hyderabad has immense potential to compete with leading cities worldwide. To achieve this, we must prioritize sustainable development, smart infrastructure, and better living standards," he said.

The proposed plan includes significant upgrades in public transportation, water supply, waste management, and digital connectivity. Additionally, the government aims to address challenges like urban congestion and pollution while fostering industrial and IT growth to attract global investments.

CM Revanth Reddy also reiterated his commitment to making Hyderabad a hub of innovation and progress, ensuring balanced growth that benefits all sections of society. Further details about the proposed initiatives and funding strategies are expected to be announced soon.