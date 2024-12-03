Live
- Rajya Sabha approves amendments to Oilfields Act, Union Ministry Puri hails 'historic move'
- Collective Action Urged to Eradicate Child Labor and Support Rescued Children
- Hyderabad: 4th Batch of Agniveers Passes Out at Artillery Centre – Major Milestone for Indian Army
- Hyderabad Needs Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investment for Global Competitiveness: CM Revanth Reddy
- PhonePe Launches Affordable Dengue and Malaria Health Insurance at Rs. 59 Per Year
- 'Crocodile tears': JMM hits back at Babulal Marandi for claims on Paharia tribe
- Shiva Balaji Hospital Temporarily Sealed Following Patient Death Investigation
- Shravanabelagola to Honour Jain Acharya with Grand Memorial Inauguration Nishidi is to be dedicated on 6 Dec
- Bhopal gas tragedy: MP CM pays tribute to victims, says ‘he was in city that fateful night’
- PM Modi lauds Rajya Sabha’s approval of amendments to Oilfields Act
Just In
Hyderabad Needs Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investment for Global Competitiveness: CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed the need for substantial investment to elevate Hyderabad's status as a globally competitive city. Speaking at a recent development review meeting, he stated that an investment of ₹1.5 lakh crore is required to propel the city to international standards.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed the need for substantial investment to elevate Hyderabad's status as a globally competitive city. Speaking at a recent development review meeting, he stated that an investment of ₹1.5 lakh crore is required to propel the city to international standards.
The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of comprehensive urban planning, infrastructure enhancement, and modern amenities to meet global benchmarks. "Hyderabad has immense potential to compete with leading cities worldwide. To achieve this, we must prioritize sustainable development, smart infrastructure, and better living standards," he said.
The proposed plan includes significant upgrades in public transportation, water supply, waste management, and digital connectivity. Additionally, the government aims to address challenges like urban congestion and pollution while fostering industrial and IT growth to attract global investments.
CM Revanth Reddy also reiterated his commitment to making Hyderabad a hub of innovation and progress, ensuring balanced growth that benefits all sections of society. Further details about the proposed initiatives and funding strategies are expected to be announced soon.