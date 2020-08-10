Hyderabad: Negligence of Lalaguda Railway Hospital exposes family to Coronavirus

In a shocking incident of negligence, Railway Hospital in Lalaguda has exposed an entire family to Corona infection. A few days ago, an elderly woman of 60 plus age, from Secunderabad was admitted to Railway Hospital with infection and breathlessness. After due tests, the hospital declared she is Covid-19 positive, and that the patient's condition has worsened and there was no chance she will live, and promptly the next morning she was declared dead. All the while the hospital personnel insisted that the woman's 45- year-old daughter attend to the aged woman, and this was even after she was declared positive. The hospital personnel avoided touching the patient and insisted the attendant be with the patient despite the ward being a dedicated Covid ward.

The next morning the body was handed over to the family without any pre-requisite procedures to prevent further transmission. The hapless, ill-informed family brought the body home and carried out the last rites. Today, the entire family including 68-year-old husband, children under the age of five years, and the daughter who attended her mother are all infected and the family is going through stress and distress.

The daughter who wishes to withhold her name lamented on the extent of negligence by an important institution which is also a Covid Care centre. "There is negligence all around. Main doctors hardly visit, only duty doctors are seen and even they are quite uncooperative when we approach with doubts and problems, people are dying every day in the hospital and there is no proper safety procedure in place and the families are exposed to infection."

On checking it is found there are around 120 beds dedicated to Covid care on the second floor of the Railway Hospital. While we are yet to ascertain the number of patients being treated, recovered, or the number of Covid deaths in the hospital, the usual routine followed when a person dies of Covid 19 at the hospital is that the family is given a choice of either claiming the body or not. And, in case the family refuses the bosy is handed over to the police to perform the last rites.

The Central Railway Hospital in Lalaguda was stepped up to take care of Covid patients and started admitting patients in the first week on July, after a railway employee was tested positive and the employees unions submitted a representation to SCR general manager that the hospital must start treating the affected patients.

Yet another patient's attendant on condition of anonymity shared an experience when he took his uncle to the hospital when the latter had a fall and had fractured his leg. On reaching the hospital, he found there were no wheel chairs available nor any attenders to help take the injured man to the doctor's room. The staff were generally non-cooperative to the extent of being rude, and it fell upon the attender to find a wheel chair and take the patient to the doctor's room, XRay room, before waiting for over an hour for the doctor to check on the patient. He said, there was absolutely no one on the ground floor to help or provide assistance, and who ever was found to be there were also rude and unhelpful.

With many Covid 19 patients and others with ailments going to the hospital on a daily basis, the gross negligence which seems to be the order of the day at this hospital dedicated for a railway zone with the largest number of employees, needs to be immediately corrected.