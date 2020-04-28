Hyderabad: Neither TS nor AP willing to buy crops from these farmers

Hyderabad: While the government claims that it is going to the doorsteps of the farmers and buying the produce to ensure that they do not suffer on account of lockdown restrictions, some farmers in the border areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are in dire straits as they are being treated as if they are in no man's land.

Due to technical problems, neither the Telangana officials nor the officials of Andhra Pradesh are willing to buy the produce from these farmers on the border areas. Some farmers who live in the mandals under the Kodad Assembly constituency are the worst hit because their agriculture lands fall under the jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh and they have Aadhaar cards issued by the Telangana government as they are voters in the Kodad Assembly constituency.

They are also beneficiaries of various welfare schemes launched by the Telangana government. The procurement centres established in many mandals of the constituency stopped purchasing paddy from these farmers saying that their lands are in Andhra Pradesh. The neighbouring state says that they cannot buy the produce since they do not have Aadhaar cards issued by the Andhra Pradesh Government. It may be mentioned here that producing Aadhaar details at the time of purchase of the produce is a must.

There is another section of farmers from Krishna and Guntur districts, who had purchased lands in the areas under the jurisdiction of Telangana after the bifurcation of the state but hold Aadhaar cards which say they are born in Andhra Pradesh. Because of these technical problems, the farmers are unable to sell their produce.

Telangana Marketing and Agriculture officials said the government has instructed to procure all the harvested crops from each farmer by verifying required documents mainly title deeds and Aadhaar cards. Those who possess Aadhaar cards generated from AP state were put on hold. AP born farmers who bought the lands and doing farming activity in Vyra, Ashwaraopet, Sattupalli, Yellandu in Khammam districts and in parts of Huzurnagar, Miryalaguda and Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segments in Telangana border are among those who are facing troubles.

K Gopaiah from Ramapuram village in Kodad mandal said that the TS government is extending every benefit, including Rythu Bheema and other farm-related schemes every agricultural season.

Now, the authorities are raising objections to procure the paddy based on his Aadhaar details. He said he was also promptly repaying the farm loans taken from banks. Suryapet district farmers association leader B Subbaiah said unless, state level authorities intervene and sort out the issues, farmers will have to bear the brunt during the lockdown period.