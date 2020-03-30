Hyderabad: Netas of different hues chip in to help people hit by lockdown

Hyderabad: Political parties leaders swung into action by doing their bit in helping the people in distress who lost livelihood because of lockdown. Leaders of TRS, BJP and Congress parties distributed the essential commodities to the needy people.



The leaders took up initiatives like arranging meals, food grains, medical aid like masks, sanitisers etc to the people in their localities. BJP MLA T Raja Singh organised a langar in his constituency, Goshamahal. Raja Singh said that his team would be serving food for 1,000 persons everyday and anyone who is in need can contact him for supply of the food.

TRS leader and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav's son T Sai Kiran Yadav distributed masks and sanitisers to the people. The masks were also given to cops and sanitation workers.

He called upon the people to support the government in the fight against the deadly virus.

On the other hand, BJYM leader Laddu Yadav distributed food to the people living in slums at Begum Bazar. Laddu Yadav said that his team under Bhagat Singh Yuva Sena distributed meals, masks and water bottles to 100 people in the area. Jitender Tiwari. Gajananad Yadav, Kishan Rathi, Bharath Yadav, Ronak and Saurav also participated in distribution.

Md Feroz Khan, who fought the Lok Sabha election on the Congress ticket from Hyderabad, distributed essential commodities like rice, dal, vegetables etc to the poor in Nampally under his Insaan Foundation. Feroz Khan's wife Laila Khan also joined her husband in distribution.