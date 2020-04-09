Hyderabad: NGOs join hands to help doctors fighting Coronavirus

Hyderabad: Following an appeal from the government, city-based health NGOs, Access Foundation, Helping Hand Foundation, Al Khair Foundation & Help Hyderabad, have come up with a plan to procure and distribute PPEs (personal protective equipment) to doctors at the state-run hospitals who are in the frontline of the battle to combat COVID-19.



A crowd-funder campaign under the banner #thankQdoc was run in the last few weeks by the NGOs to mobilise funds to procure about 500 PPEs . which will be donated to the doctors.

As many as 75 PPEs, 150 N-95 Mask, 100 sanitisers, 1800 gloves and 300 triple layer masks, all worth Rs 2.5 lakh, were donated to Gandhi Hospital on April 6 by the Access Foundation & Help Hyderabad. Another 100 PPEs were handed over to the Superintendent of OGH by Al Khair Foundation. They comprise full hazmat suits, goggles, mask and gloves worth Rs 2 lakh. "Many doctors from abroad and within the city along with other donors have come forward to support the campaign #thankQdoc, who are at the forefront of the COVID battle and we will do our best to procure more PPE kits in the time to come," said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation.

On Tuesday, the Doctors Association for Relief and Education (DARE) Hyderabad City Chapter along with Jamaat-e-Islami Hind donated 100 PPEs to the doctors working in Chest Hospital, Niloufer Hospital and Fever Hospital. The PPE kits were handed over to the Principal of Osmania Medical College, Dr P Shashikala Reddy by Hamed Mohammed Khan, State President of JIH and Dr Hamed Hussain Khan, Secretary DARE.

Dr Vishnu, President of Junior doctors association (JUDA), Dr Mohammed Jahangeer, vice-president of JUDA and Dr B Arundhati, another vice-president of JUDA, were present on the occasion.