Hyderabad: NSUI attempts to lay siege Pragathi Bhavan

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists attempted to lay siege Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's residence, Pragathi Bhavan demanding the release of government exams schedule of which a petition is pending in the High Court.

All the activists were seen protesting in front of the Pragathi Bhavan wearing PPE kits. They demanded the government to postpone all the entrance exams in the state.

The police have seen the activists gaining entry into the camp office and arrested them. NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat said that the government is making a decision on the entrance exams despite the case is pending in the High Court. The activists alleged that the government is putting the students' lives at risk by permitting the entrance exams despite a rise in coronavirus cases.

The government on Tuesday proposed schedule for Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET). The TS EAMCET exam is likely to be conducted on September 9, 10, 11 and 14.