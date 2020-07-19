Hyderabad: Oakridge International school students emerge at the top in CBSE results

Hyderabad: Students of Oakridge International Schools (OIS) in Hyderabad emerged with top laurels in the recently announced CBSE 10th class results.

Both OIS Gachibowli and OIS Bachupally schools secured a 100% pass percentage with 27% students securing 90 and above score in both schools.



Vasana Srinivasan from Oakridge International School Gachibowli top scored with 99% (495/500), Manaswini Bachalakura and Arnav Kamdar scored 97.6% (488/500), while Varsha Kuditipudi and Harsh Garg scored 97.4% (487/500). from OIS Bachupally school, Priyanshu Goyal was the top scorer securing 97% (485/500).