Hyderabad: Oakridge International school students emerge at the top in CBSE results
Students of Oakridge International Schools (OIS) in Hyderabad emerged with top laurels in the recently announced CBSE 10th class results.
Both OIS Gachibowli and OIS Bachupally schools secured a 100% pass percentage with 27% students securing 90 and above score in both schools.
Vasana Srinivasan from Oakridge International School Gachibowli top scored with 99% (495/500), Manaswini Bachalakura and Arnav Kamdar scored 97.6% (488/500), while Varsha Kuditipudi and Harsh Garg scored 97.4% (487/500). from OIS Bachupally school, Priyanshu Goyal was the top scorer securing 97% (485/500).
