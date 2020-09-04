Hyderabad: One killed after car rams into auto, bike in Kukatpally

A person was dead on the spot after a speeding car rammed into an auto and a bike near a shopping mall in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Brezza car bearing registration number TS06GE6999 is said to have lost control over the speeding vehicle and hit a swift car an auto and a bike. The person on the bike suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. Also, the people travelling in the auto were injured and are shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

The police registered a case and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem. The car driver was also taken into custody and is being questioned. Further details about the incident are awaited.

Earlier in the day, five people heading from Hyderabad towards Mallepalli killed after their speeding car rammed into a pipeline. The victims are the residents of Amberpet in Hyderabad. The accident took place on Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar highway near Dhairyapuri Thanda in Chintapalli of Nalgonda district.

In another accident that reported today, a person was dead and two others injured when two vehicles crashed into each other on the Kuruvaguda-Antaram National Link Road at Shabad village in Ranga Reddy district. Rajeshwar Reddy died on the spot while his friend Raju and driver Jagan were severely injured.