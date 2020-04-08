Hyderabad: People turn callous during easing of lockdown

Hyderabad: The State government has umpteen times appealed to the citizens to stay indoors and the Greater Hyderabad Municipality Corporation (GHMC) is also sparing no efforts to combat Covid 19. However, in many parts of the city, residents are violating the social distancing norms and thus putting themselves and their families at risk.

They are particularly crowding at vegetable markets and kirana shops, despite cautioning by the cops, in areas that include Alwal, Old Bowenpally, Old City, Boduppal , Jeedimetla and Quthbullapur, said eyewitnesses.

"Government needs to take stern action on the people for not following the social distancing norms during the lockdown period," said Suresh, a resident of Quthbullapur. Many people are thronging Rythu Bazars in large numbers in spite of the state government introducing mobile Rythu Bazar vans so that they can avoid crowded places," said a worried Sirsha, a resident of Suchitra. "People are crowding in front of kirana shops despite the police patrolling van coming and warning them," according to Vinod, resident of Suchitra Bank Colony.

"Be it a ration shop or vegetable market we can see people standing without maintaining any social distancing. How many times should the state governments call upon citizens to take safety measures and avoid crowded places. The GHMC should carry out major awareness campaign in slums so that the dwellers can understand the importance of social distancing,'' said Prashanth, a social activist.