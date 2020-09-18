Hyderabad police busts flesh trade racket in Old City, 3 held

Hyderabad: The Kalapather police on Thursday busted a flesh trade racket and arrested three persons including two organizers and another man. The police rescued seven women and sent them to rescue home. Three mobile phones and Rs 32,000 cash were seized from their possession.

On a receipt of information, the police raided a house at Nawab Saab Kunta in Basharath Nagar under Kalapather police station limits.

The police said that Miskin and his wife Tarannum have been operating the racket for the past few days by procuring the women from West Bengal, Karnataka and some are the residents of Old City. The police registered a case against the couple and are investigating.

Last month, Sultan Bazar police conducted searches on a lodge and rescued two women and took few men into custody who are running a prostitution racket. The police booked cases against the organisers. In March 2020, the police busted a flesh trade racket at Papaiah Yadav Nagar under Balanagar police station limits. The police arrested two men and a woman and sent them to remand.