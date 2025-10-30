  • Menu
Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar Launches Official WhatsApp Channel for Citizens

Highlights

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, has launched an official WhatsApp Channel to share real-time updates, safety alerts, and public information with citizens, helping keep Hyderabad informed and connected.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar (IPS) has started an official WhatsApp Channel.

People can follow it to get updates, alerts, and news from the Hyderabad Police.

The goal is to share information quickly and keep citizens safe and aware.

This move will help connect police and people better and keep Hyderabad safe and informed.




