Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar Launches Official WhatsApp Channel for Citizens

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, Shri VC Sajjanar, IPS, has launched an official WhatsApp Channel to share real-time updates with citizens.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, Shri VC Sajjanar, IPS, has launched an official WhatsApp Channel to share real-time updates with citizens.

Follow the channel to stay informed and never miss an important update from Hyderabad, the safest city and fastest-growing city in India!












