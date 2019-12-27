Trending :
Hyderabad police refuse permission for rally on Tank Bund against CAA and NRC

After the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) announced to hold a rally on the necklace road tomorrow, the Hyderabad commissioner of police Anjani Kumar denied the permission to hold any procession or rally in the city including the tank bund tomorrow.


Though the police denied permission, the JAC leaders said that they will hold the march tomorrow at any cost and ensured that the meeting would be peaceful.

However, netizens reacted to the tweet of the Hyderabad police saying that why the police gave permission for the recent RSS meeting but denied permission for the rally. The same was asked to the CP Anjani Kumar who said that they have given permission for public meetings at designated places but not for the rallies as it would interrupt the vehicle movement.






