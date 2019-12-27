Hyderabad police refuse permission for rally on Tank Bund against CAA and NRC

After the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) announced to hold a rally on the necklace road tomorrow, the Hyderabad commissioner of police Anjani Kumar denied the permission to hold any procession or rally in the city including the tank bund tomorrow.





No permission has been given for any procession/rally/march/public assembly anywhere in the city including TankBund and its surroundings on 28-12-2019. Public should not believe any fake news, rumours or propaganda in this regard.

P. Viswaprasad,

DCP, Central Zone,

Hyderabad. — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) December 26, 2019

Though the police denied permission, the JAC leaders said that they will hold the march tomorrow at any cost and ensured that the meeting would be peaceful.

However, netizens reacted to the tweet of the Hyderabad police saying that why the police gave permission for the recent RSS meeting but denied permission for the rally. The same was asked to the CP Anjani Kumar who said that they have given permission for public meetings at designated places but not for the rallies as it would interrupt the vehicle movement.





RSS have permission to march with lathis on main roads but Indians can't protest against NRC and CAA. Not even 144 sec applied ?



Why @CPHydCity Where was The police when Rss March with latis? Seriously was this March of peace? That's to with latis? Why is this discrimination — §umaiya khan❤ (@pathan_sumaya) December 26, 2019

.@DCPCZHyd Sir, Law is equal for all, Just wanted to know whether the meeting held by #AIMIM on 21st Dec at Darusalam and #RSS parade held in different parts of Hyderabad on 25th Dec were with permission or not, If not any action taken..?@hydcitypolice @CPHydCity @TelanganaDGP pic.twitter.com/EfL01bHZOy — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) December 26, 2019









RSS have permission to take out a huge rally with lathis in their hands but people cannot protest against the inhuman rights. pic.twitter.com/uPT0IxnLnz — Muslim ali (@Alirazv22824605) December 26, 2019





Not fair Sir. Denial of permission is against right to peaceful assembly. Must provide a suitbale place. When RSS can organize a rally why can't other do it. — Srinivas Aluri (@cnuga) December 26, 2019



