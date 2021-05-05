Hyderabad: Private hospitals allowed to vaccinate 45+

Hyderabad: The State Government on Tuesday permitted private hospitals to administer Covid vaccines to individuals above 45 years.

Private hospitals, however, must vaccinate only those who have booked a slot through the CoWIN portal and should not entertain vaccinations for onsite registrations or walk-ins.

The private hospitals will have to procure the Covid vaccines on their own, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said.

It may be mentioned here that following the decision of the Health Department five days back not to supply vaccines to private hospitals, the vaccination programme had come under strain and a few corporate hospitals stopped walk-in registration for the first dose which was allowed till now.