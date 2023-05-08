Hyderabad: Priyanka Gandhi to release Congress’ ‘Youth Declaration’ today

Hyderabad : The stage is set for the first ever public meeting of AICC general secre-tary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday at Saroornagar Stadium. Named as Yuva Sangharshna Sabha, the meeting would last for two hours. Pri-yanka will release a ‘Youth Declaration’, something like the ‘Farmers Declaration’ released by Rahul Gandhi in Warangal sometime back.



Priyanka would reach the Begumpet airport by a special aircraft and would switch over to a chopper to reach the Saroornagar stadium. In case chopper is not available she would go by road to the venue, ac-cording to the TPCC. The meeting would begin at 2.30 pm and end by 5.30 pm.

Apart from Priyanka’s address, only TPCC president Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka would address the gathering. Pri-yanka would announce that if voted to power, the Congress will change the name of Saroornagar Stadium as Srikantha Chari Stadium who sacrificed his life for the separate Telangana.

The TPCC hopes that this visit of Priyanka would help in revitalising the party cadre and instil "confidence" in lakhs of unemployed youth and students in the state, senior vice president of Telangana Congress and former MP Mallu Ravi said.



He said: “The 'Youth Declaration' would contain party's promises to the youth and students about employment generation on a large scale, unemployment dole among others, he said. The Congress leader will also refer to the issue of TSPSC paper leak. TPCC is pinning high hopes on Priyanka’s visit as it feels that it will help in inspiring youth, women and farmers, Ravi said.

The Congress is hopeful that the party would get a fillip after her pub-lic meeting and would help to resurrect its prospects in the state.

The Congress has suffered setbacks in Telangana despite the UPA gov-ernment headed by Manmohan Singh realising the statehood demand in 2014.

In addition to losing the Legislative Assembly elections in 2014 and 2018, the Congress has also fared badly in Assembly by polls and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election held dur-ing the last few years. This apart, the party has yielded ground to the BJP which won two Assembly bypolls and the GHMC election impres-sively. Buoyed by its performance, the BJP is aiming to emerge as the alternative to the ruling BRS.