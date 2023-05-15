Hyderabad: Public policy a best weapon to bring changes in society says Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad : "Public policy is the best weapon to bring revolutionary changes in the society and India is going to be on the top by 2047 with best policies and vision", observed the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu here on Sunday.

Speaking at the graduation programme of the Kautilya School of Public Policy organised in Hyderabad, Babu felt that public policies introduced as part of reforms have already brought in radical changes in society and the country will certainly stand on top in the globe by 2047 with the best policies to be adopted. Naidu strongly believed that if given opportunities the present day youth will create wonders.

"Though I have attended several convocations of various educational institutions earlier, today's programme wherein I am addressing those who have completed their post-graduation in Public Policy gives me immense satisfaction. Public policy is a powerful weapon and it extensively a helpful herald sweeping changes in the society," former AP CM said.

The country passed through hard days after attaining Independence but after introducing reforms the nation started moving fast towards growth, said the TDP supremo. "As a CM of the combined State I achieved great results by introducing reforms. I may lose the polls sometimes, but the results achieved with the policies that I have adopted will stay forever and I have that satisfaction," added Babu.

Observing that when he spoke about Vision-2020 people have made fun of him, Naidu said that he, however, remained committed to it with high confidence. "Thinking about the good future I tolerated the criticism. Today's Hyderabad is the best evidence for my vision wayback 25 years ago. My vision has come true today and the results are right in front of you all," he remarked.

The TDP chief feels that the economic disparities are still existing in society which is a serious problem. He called upon the PGs to bring in a policy to consider the family as a unit which will be of great help for all the families. "To realise all this you need a good leader who has a vision. Public policy is very close to my heart and all of you should work hard to introduce much better policies as the prevailing situation in the country is very favourable for the youth," said Naidu.