Hyderabad: Flood-like situation in Shamshabad after heavy rain

Hyderabad rains: Incessant rainfall in Hyderabad triggered a flood-like situation in many parts of the city on Saturday. All the low-lying areas were inundated and the roads were waterlogged causing difficulties to the people.

Colonies in Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam and Golconda flooded with the water. Meanwhile, the GHMC is carrying out rescue operations to clear the water on the road and in the low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, a car accidentally hit a road divider on NTR marg due to the water-filled road. However, all the passengers in the car escaped unhurt. The civic officials swung into action to prevent any untoward incidents in the city.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), South Hasthinapuram in LB Nagar received the highest rainfall of 133.8 mm followed by 99 mm at Kandigate gate and 90.5 mm at Lingojiguda. Areas like Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally and Pashamailaram received each 30-50 mm of rainfall by 12 pm.

Across Telangana, districts like Rangareddy, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Suryapet received very heavy rainfall of 124-194 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.