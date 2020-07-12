Hyderabad: Raj Bhavan staff test positive, isolated

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan underwent coronavirus test on Sunday and the result came out negative. She had to take a test reportedly after several staff members from Raj Bhavan were found to be infected with the virus.

According to a press release issued by Raj Bhavan, Rapid Antigen Tests for Covid-19 were done on Saturday and Sunday since few of the special police battalion personnel tested positive in RT PCR tests.

In all 395 tests were conducted out of which 347 came out to be negative. 48 people including 28 police personnel were tested positive and sent to isolation immediately.

10 Raj Bhavan staff members and 10 of their family members also tested positive. These 20 members were admitted in Government Ayurveda Hospital, SR Nagar for further treatment.

Governor led from the front not only by arranging the tests for the staff and police personnel but also volunteered herself for getting tested. She appealed to the people in red zones or with the contact history to get themselves tested at the earliest to contain further spread.

She further said that early diagnosis not only protects us but also protects others and urged that one should not hesitate from getting oneself tested and should motivate others to follow the 4Ts-Test, Trace, Treat and Teach.