Hyderabad: Ram temple fund drive by TRS MLA raises eyebrows

Hyderabad: At a time when the TRS and BJP leaders are at loggerheads in the State, the ruling party MLA from Andole, Chanti Kranti Kiran, participated in the rally to collect funds for construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, which has garnered attention from political circles.

The MLA took part in the rally organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad that has been drumming up donations under the 'Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Mandir Nirman Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan' for the construction of the temple.

The locals were surprised to see the MLA taking part in the rally and also seeking funds. Apart from this, he has donated Rs 11,111 towards the cause. Sharing a photo of the bike rally on social media, the MLA said, "I have participated in a bike rally organised by my Hindu brothers in the constituency to collect funds for the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya. Everyone should come forward to donate for the construction of the temple."

Meanwhile, the political analysts opined that there has been an effort from the ruling party leaders to project themselves as true Hindus. The BJP has been going aggressively on the Hindu plank and it has fetched good results for the party in the recently held GHMC elections.

It may be mentioned here that recently party leader and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha, took part in the Bhogi celebrations held at the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar.