Hyderabad restaurant fined of Rs 5,000 after customer finds iron wire in biryani

A restaurant at Kukatpally has been fined of Rs 5,000 by the officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) after a customer found a small iron wire in biryani.

Srinivas Bellam who ordered chicken biryani from Raja Vari Ruchulu through Zomato has found the wire while eating. Srinivas who put the food in the mouth has found something odd and noticed the wire when he removed.

He took the picture of the wire and shared it on the micro-blogging site Twitter. "Festival gift from Rajavaari Ruchulu #Kukatpally #Chicken #Biryani with iron wire flavour 👏👏👏 @TSConsumers No words to say here. @AMOH_KUKATPALLY @zckukatpally @GHMCOnline," he tweeted.





Responding to his tweet, V Mamatha, GHMC zonal commissioner of Kukatpally sent the officials to the restaurant for inspection and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000. Meanwhile, the Telangana State Consumer forum also asked Srinivas to file a complaint.