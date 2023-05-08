Hyderabad: RS Praveen Kumar will be BSP T CM candidate says Mayawati

Hyderabad : Bureaucrat-turned politician RS Praveen Kumar will be made the Chief Minister of Telangana if the party comes to power in the State, said BSP national president Mayawati, here on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting, she said Praveen Kumar had resigned his job to serve Dalits and other marginalised sections of people in politics.” Telangana will develop when such a person holds the top post”. Mayawati called upon the party cadre and leaders to work hard to bring BSP to power in Telangana.

Lashing out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for playing politics in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar, she asked him to end such dramas. She took strong exception to KCR's alleged statements of changing the Constitution and asked people to defeat him and his party.

Mayawati alleged that people of all sections in the State have been suffering due to KCR’s rule. She said she had distributed three acres to Dalits when she was in power in UP; but KCR who had promised the same has failed to deliver.

Mayawati said Ambedkar's goals remained unfulfilled in the country; SCs and STs should be given Constitutional rights. “With the support of weaker and backward sections of people BSP formed the government in UP. Reservations were provided for SCs, STs and minorities in UP. If BSP comes to power in Telangana, similar governance like that of UP would be provided in the State".

The BSP chief said KCR was scared of the party’s growing strength in Telangana. “The party cadre is its main strength”. Besides, Mayawati said, BSP had a role in the formation of Telangana. The party had supported the Telangana Bill in Parliament.

She recalled that Ambedkar had suggested that special rights be given to OBCs. “Ambedkar's goals were furthered by the late party leader Kanshiram.