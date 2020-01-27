Hyderabad: Run4Bharathmata-2020 held at Neredmet

Neredmet: Kreeda Bharathi organised third edition of 'Run4Bharathmata-2020'on the occasion of 71st Republic day, here on Sunday. The run was aimed at spreading the idea of national unity, patriotism and health awareness.



The event started with yoga for 15 minutes, followed by a 15-minute warm up dance session. More than 500 people participated in this 5k run, which started from Neredmet X roads at around 6.30am and passed via Sainikpuri X roads, Defence colony and back to the starting point. People of all ages from seven years to seventy years participated in the run and most of them completed the run.

The run started with the energetic slogan of "Bharat Mataki Jai" "Vande Mataram" and "Jai Hind". TRS corporator G K Hanumantha Rao and other local leaders spoke on the importance of the Republic Day and how to take care of one's health by running, cycling and good diet.

Venkata Kishore Balijepalli, Sanjeev Kumar, Phalguna Reddy, Suryanarayana, Rahul Chauhan, Aditya Srivastava, Srinivas, and other volunteers took active role in organising the event.