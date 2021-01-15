Hyderabad: Sanitation worker at Gandhi Hospital to get first dose of Covid vaccine

A sanitation worker at Gandhi Hospital will be given the first dose of Covid vaccine Covishield which was manufactured by Serum Institute, Pune on Saturday.

The officials of the health department have already confirmed a list of 30 healthcare workers from Gandhi Hospital who were supposed to get the vaccine tomorrow. The health officials also confirmed that Covaxin developed by the Bharat Biotech will be not administered to anyone on the first day.

The Covid vaccination drive will begin on Saturday. The vaccine has been transported from Pune to 13 locations in the country including Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Shillong, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Chandigarh and Lucknow. Around 56.5 lakh doses have been transported.

In the first phase of vaccination, around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated and in the second phase, people above 50 years and those under 50 years under co-morbid conditions will be administered the vaccine.