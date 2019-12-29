Hyderabad: SCR to operate special train services to Kakinada during Sankranti

The South Central Railway will be operating 28 superfast AC special trains between Lingampalli-Kakinada Town-Lingampalli to clear rush during Sakranti.

Train No. 02776 Lingampalli-Kakinada Town superfast AC special train will depart Lingampalli at 7.55 pm and arrive/depart Secunderabad at 8.40 pm/ 8.45 pm on January 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 30 and arrive Kakinada Town at 7.15 am on the next day.

Train No. 02775 Kakinada Town–Lingampalli superfast AC special train will depart Kakinada Town at 8.10 pm on January 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 31, arrive/ depart Secunderabad at 6.45/ 6.50 am and arrive Lingampalli at 7.30 on the next day.

The two trains will halt at Warangal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku and Rajahmundry in both the directions.