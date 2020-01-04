Hyderabad: SCR to operate train services to Vijayawada for Sankranti
To cater Sankranti rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad and Vijayawada, said SCR CPRO Rakesh in a release.
Vijayawada-Secunderabad:
Train No. 07711 will depart Vijayawada at 9 pm on January 9 and reach Secunderabad the next day at 6.45 am.
Gudur-Secunderabad:
Train No. 82740 Suvidha train will depart Secunderabad on January 10 at 8.15 pm and reach Gudur the next day at 6.50 am.
Secunderabad-Machilipatnam:
Train No. 82743 will depart Secunderabad on January 11 at 9.40 pm and reach Machilipatnam at 6.05 am on the next day.
4 Jan 2020 3:42 AM GMT