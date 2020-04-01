Hyderabad: SM Foundation's gesture to the poor

Hyderabad: SM Foundation in association with BCN Channel, Voice Studio and Telangana Munnuru Kapu Mahasabha (MKM) launched four-day feed the poor programme in Banjara Hills and Kondapur on Tuesday.

MKM President Sardar Puttam Purusotham Rao has said that vegetable biryani packets, curd and water will be served to daily labourers in the vicinity of Banjara Hills and Kondapur for four days.

"The programme would be continued after four days if need be. He thanked SM Foundation Chairman Manoj Kumar, BCN and Voice Studio MD Kotha Lakshman for their contribution.

MKM Secretary Sampath, SM Foundation representative Veerasham and others were present.