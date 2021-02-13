Hyderabad: Speed up free drinking water supply, says Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

Adarsh Nagar : As per the instructions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana directed the officials concerned to speed up the process of free drinking water supply in Hyderabad.

The Chief Secretary held a review meeting with Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Dana Kishore, MD, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) , Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Dr N Satyanarayana, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) at BRKR Bhavan here on Friday.

He asked Dana Kishore to complete Aadhaar seeding with Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN) and Common Account Number (CAN) with beneficiaries to improve the water supply system, duly giving priority to uncovered and slum areas.

He directed the officials to initiate steps to complete formalities and instructed them to prepare an action plan to complete the construction of 2BHK houses along with infrastructure on a priority basis. He also directed them to develop Tree Parks in all wards of municipal areas.