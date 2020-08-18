Hyderabad: Start-up launches AI tracking-based smart ventilator

LEVEN Medical, an India-Dutch start-up has developed a smart ventilator under Telangana government's initiative - Hyderabad security cluster. The ventilator which utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) allows the doctor to remotely manage a patient's health by tracking their contacts and alert authorities.

Jayesh Ranjan, IT secretary of Telangana government said that a patient can breathe better with the help of the smart ventilators which are available now. It can capture the patient's data which is useful in making further decisions about medical intervention, he added.

How does it work?

This smart ventilator can auto adjust the flow of oxygen of the patient, trace his contacts and the places he visited in the last 14 days. It also sends alerts to doctors, nurses and the patient's family in case of emergency.

From the time the emergency call is made to the ambulance, it activates its integrated tracking software and traces the nearest hospital with an available bed. Further, it connects to the doctor or nurse alerting them about the patient's condition and allowing them to treat the patient before getting admitted into the hospital.

The ventilator also guides the driver in finding the quickest route to the hospital with available infrastructure and specialist doctors. It also geo-tags patients in home quarantine to make sure they adhere to isolation norms.

Price of AI-based smart ventilator:

While LEVEN C5 COVID-19 ventilator with COVID tracking software is priced at Rs 75,000 the AI and ML-based smart ventilator is available at Rs 12 lakh.

LEVEN ICU ventilator is priced at Rs 9 lakh which comes with remote monitoring feature and COVID tracking software.