Hyderabad: State Congress to adopt ‘Karnataka Poll Strategy’ in Assembly elections

Hyderabad: While the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were preoccupied with formulating their electoral strategies for the impending Assembly elections in Telangana later this year, the Congress party was diligently preparing to embrace the “Karnataka Poll Strategy” in order to secure victory.

Telangana Congress leaders were actively organising a meeting with Karnataka leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Siva Kumar, to deliberate on crucial matters such as the party’s manifesto and campaign approaches. This significant gathering is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad in the foreseeable future.

TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy has initiated talks with Karnataka Congress leadership to secure their support for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections. Party insiders reveal that a series of meetings are being planned with various communities in Hyderabad, with invitations extended to leaders from corresponding communities in Karnataka. The Telangana Congress is organising a major gathering for backward communities, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is being invited as the chief guest.

Furthermore, leaders representing SC, ST, and minority communities from Karnataka will be invited to participate in community-based meetings. This strategic approach aims to foster goodwill among diverse communities prior to the elections.

Senior party leaders emphasise that a focused campaign will be launched to highlight the failures of the ruling BRS government, akin to the successful exposure of the BJP government by the Congress in Karnataka.

The “40 percent commission campaign” launched against the BJP government garnered significant public support during the Karnataka poll campaign. Following a similar approach, the Telangana Congress plans to launch a comprehensive campaign exposing the alleged corruption in the KCR government, specifically focusing on the issue of “30 percent commission.” However, party leaders acknowledge the challenge of convincing the people and securing their support through such campaigns.

To ensure an effective election campaign, the Congress will identify relevant political issues and adapt the successful strategies employed in Karnataka.

Sources reveal that the Congress election manifesto in Karnataka will be thoroughly studied, and certain promises made during those elections will be incorporated.

Similarly, the Telangana Congress will emphasise significant promises in their manifesto. Declarations targeting youth and farmers have already been announced, and the party will also introduce declarations for backward communities (BC), scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), and minorities.

These declarations, along with prominent promises, will form the core agenda for the elections.

The Karnataka leadership and political strategists hired by the party will provide valuable assistance in devising and executing the election strategy for the assembly elections, according to a senior Congress leader from Mahbubnagar.