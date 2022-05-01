Hyderabad: Talasani lashes out at YSRCP leaders

Hyderabad: Taking serous objections to the remarks made by YSRCP leaders against IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav alleged that the ruling party leaders in Andhra Pradesh are acting like Opposition party and are making baseless remarks against the TRS government.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Srinivas Yadav said IT Minister KT Rama Rao had explained how the better situation prevailed in Telangana with regard to quality power, water supply and good condition of roads in Telangana compared to other States in India and questioned why AP leaders are making a hue and cry over KTR remarks. Srinivas Yadav also condemned the remarks of AP Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, who stated that he had personally experienced power cuts during his stay in Hyderabad and claimed that he had to use a generator at home. "Botsa Satyanarayana should give a clarity on which day the power cut was imposed in Hyderabad and how many hours he had to run the generator," Talasani asked. The Minister also demanded that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy respond to the remarks of his party leaders and to put to an end the episode.