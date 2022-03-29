Hyderabad: Talasani Srinivas Yadav directs officials to make all arrangements for Ramzan

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday directed the officials to complete all the arrangements for the Muslim brethren for the sacred Ramzan festival. The minister convened a special meeting with the officials of GHMC, electrical, water works, horticulture and other departments along with Sanathnagar Mosque committee members. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav reminded the officials that the TRS government has been making all arrangements for the Muslim to celebrate the sacred Ramzan festival in a grand manner.

The Muslim brethren will begin fast (Roza) from April 2 or 3, he said, adding that as only four or five days are left for the commencement of Ramzan, the officials of all the departments concerned should coordinate and make all arrangements for the Ramzan month.

The minister asked the officials to make all arrangements for the entire Ramzan month for the convenience of the Muslim brethren and give no room for any complaints from them. He also asked the officials to solve the grievances of Mosque committee members immediately. He asked the GHMC officials to keep the surroundings of mosques very clean by removing dust and garbage on daily basis.

He asked the Water works officials to ensure water supply to mosques every day, if necessary with water tankers. Similarly, he directed the Electricity department officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to mosques and fix halogen lights at big mosques.