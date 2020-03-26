Hyderabad: Talasani Srinivas Yadav meets wholesale groceries merchants in Begumbazar

Begumbazar: Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy and Ainematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday visited Begumbazar wholesale market and held a meeting with groceries wholesale merchants. He explained to them the precautions to be taken to avoid the shortage of groceries in the state. The minister said that kirana shops across the state purchase essential items from Begumbazar wholesale market but the market remained closed due to lockdown. As a result, it may result in shortage of essential items. The merchants association sought conditional permissions to supply essential items from the market. He promised to consider their request and take a decision in this regard after discussing it with official concerned.



In view of Coronavirus scare the world over, the state government had been taking all the necessary measures to prevent its spread, the minister said. Police, GHMC staff, healthcare staff and others had been working 24 hours a day to prevent spread of the virus and urged people to cooperate with the government officials in their efforts.

Netas ignore social distancing

With the CM's instructions to public representatives to play a lead role along with police and healthcare officials in preventing spread of the virus, political leaders, especially from ruling party, sprang into action and are monitoring lockdown conditions in the state. However, leaders were seen moving in groups, disregarding the fact that moving groups would further spread of the virus. On Thursday, the minister was accompanied by several MLAs Raja Singh, Danam Nagender, Maganti Gopi, local leaders and government officials moved together. People expressed their concern and urged leaders to follow the rules and maintain social distancing.