Hyderabad: Teachers keep degree students in TS immersed in studies with online classes

Hyderabad: Students of about 125 government degree colleges in the State are attending three classes online every day.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Collegiate Education (CCE) officials at a review meeting chaired by Special Chief Secretary, Education, Chitra Ramachandran here on Monday.

CCE, Navin Mittal said that the online classes were started from April 15 with a total number of 2,645 faculty members taking three online classes of students every day. The online classes were started against the backdrop of closing of the colleges due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Besides taking classes, the teachers are recording their lecturers and sharing the same through WhatsApp and other modes with the students who miss the same.

Some of the faculty members are also inviting subject experts from various universities institutions to deliver lectures on specific topics, special days, motivational issues and the like. General physicians were invited to address the queries of the students on Covid-19 causes, symptoms, precautions, cure etc.

On their part they are conducting seminar classes to inform the students about various OERs, books related to respective subjects, examination preparation material and tips. The Physical Education directors are conducting seminar classes to guide the students on the importance of physical fitness and stress management due to the Covid-19.

CCE said learning material and assignments to the students are provided on WhatsApp groups and online assignments are being conducted with the "Survey Feature" on Microsoft Kaizala. Apart from that, some faculty members have also started their own YouTube channel and uploading videos for the benefit of students. The Special Chief Secretary asked teachers to step up the activities further during the remaining period of lockdown.