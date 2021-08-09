Hyderabad: Telangana HC judge Justice P Keshava Rao passes away

Telangana high court judge Justice P Keshava Rao passed away in the wee hours of Monday. It is learned that the Keshava Rao was undergoing treatment for an ailment at a private hospital in Hyderabad were he breathed his last at 3.47 am. He was 61.



Following the death of the sitting judge, the high court announced a holiday to all the courts in the Telangana. Justice Keshava Rao took charge as high court judge on September 21, 2017.

On learning the news, the planning commission vice-chairman Vinod and others extended condolences to the bereaved family. Justice Keshava Rao's last rites will be held at Jubilee Hills crematorium today at 3 pm. His mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Madhuban Enclave on street no.4, Habsiguda till 2 pm.