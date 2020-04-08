Hyderabad: TPCC task force spells plan of action for government

Hyderabad: The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Task Force set up to make recommendations to the government on measures to fight the spread of Coronavirus has demanded that the government convene an all-party meeting in view of ensuing Ramadan and Good Friday.

PCCTF, which met on Monday under the chairmanship of former vice-chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Marri Shashidhar Reddy, came out with several recommendations on anti-Corona measures.

The meeting also demanded a meeting of all religious leaders in the state in view of Good Friday and Easter Sunday this week, the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan later this month, and Hindu festivals of Guru Purnima and Bonalu festival beginning in June 2020.