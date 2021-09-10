Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in place in Khairatabad till Sep 19

In the view of the Ganesh festivities and the devotees thronging to have the darshan of the Mahaganapati, the traffic police imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles.



The traffic police urged the devotees not to come for darshan in their own vehicles and take the alternate transport like metro and MMTS. However, the police provided the space for vehicles parking at HMDA parking place. The vehicles pertaining to the old age people and those who could not walk will be parked at Mint Compound.

Meanwhile, barricades were erected on the Khairatabad main road allowing only devotees to have darshan.