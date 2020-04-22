Hyderabad: TSBIE asked to add additional space at answer script valuation camps

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to increase the number of buildings as part of arrangements to the valuation of the intermediate answer scripts.



Special Chief Secretary of Education, Chitra Ramachandran during a video conference reviewed the preparations and asked to increase the number of locations and staff. This is to ensure proper spacing between the examiners attending to the valuation of the answer papers. Stressing on maintaining proper sanitation at the valuation camps, she asked the officials to make available liquid soap, sanitizers and directed the District Intermediate Education Officers (DIEOs) to identify and reserve accommodation for outstation staff attending to the valuation camps. The TSBIE officials told to Chitra Ramachandran that currently, 12 valuation campus was arranged for the valuation of the answer scrips. However, they were told to increase the locations adding 24 additional buildings in the vicinity of the existing campus, allowing a maximum distance of space between the examiners. That apart, the DIEOs were also asked to take steps to publicize and get enrol a maximum number of students for online examinations. Also, for the video lessons for EAMCET/ NEET/IIT-JEE-2020 free coaching arranged by the department of education.

The Secretary appreciated the initiative of TSBIE for introducing online study material and online mock tests for the intermediate students and advised to permit students from AP, Odisha, Bihar, UP and across the country, interested to register and wish to take mock tests.