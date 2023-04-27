Hyderabad: Untimely rains add to farmers' misery

Hyderabad : While a fresh spell of untimely rain across Telangana is causing more damage to agricultural crops, the State government has assured farmers that it will stand by them.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and State Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday told farmers not to panic over the losses and assured them that the government will render all possible assistance.

KTR, as the Minister is popularly known, voiced concern over the losses incurred by farmers due to untimely rains and hailstorms in various districts.

He asked party MLAs and other public representatives to undertake field visits in their respective constituencies and review the situation in coordination with local officials.

Advising farmers not to worry, he told them that the state government will come to their rescue.

He recalled that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself personally visited the affected areas, reviewed the situation and gave an assurance to farmers.

With more rain expected in the next couple of days, KTR requested the officials to be available at the field level.

Agricultural crops in some districts were damaged due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms during the last 3-4 days.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, on Sunday directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to take up the assessment of crop damages.

He asked the Chief Secretary to speak to District Collectors and get detailed reports on crop damages.