Hyderabad: Uttam slams KCR for not filling up vacancies

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was not sincere towards filling up over 1.91 lakh vacant posts in various departments of State Government.

Reddy, in a media statement on Wednesday, strongly condemned KCR for deliberately delaying the process of filling up of 1.91 lakh vacancies by one way or the other. He pointed out that the 11-member Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the Constitutional body which conducts exams for recruitment to State services, is now headless with just two members.

"TSPSC Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani and three other members retired on December 17, 2020 on the completion of their six-year term. Five other members had already retired. The TSPSC now has just two members, Prof Sailu and Krishna Reddy, and the term of Krishna Reddy would be over on March 11," he added.

The TPCC Chief said that it was not possible for the TSPSC of just two members to issue job notifications or hold interviews and it could not adhere to quorum norms in the Commission meetings. "The State government cannot appoint the new members due to the model code of conduct for MLC elections.

Before the completion of these elections, the State will witness another MCC in view of Nagarjuna Sagar by-elections and then the elections of Khammam and Warangal municipal corporations.

Therefore, the process of recruitment may not begin before six months," he said adding that the Chief Minister could have avoided this situation by appointing new members and Chairman in the month of December 2020 itself.

Reddy said that it was ridiculous on the part of CM KCR to announce that the State government would recruit 50,000 people in different departments despite knowing the fact that the TSPSC was not fully functional due to huge vacancies. "KCR just made a fake promise only in view of MLC elections for two graduate constituencies.

He tried to mislead the jobless youth once again with the promise of giving a government job. However, educated youth have now realised TRS government has been cheating them since 2014," he said.

The TPCC Chief also pointed out that as per the report of the C R Biswal-headed Pay Revision Commission (PRC), as against the sanctioned post of 491,304 in different departments, there are only 300,178 employees. "CM KCR must specify as to when and how existing vacancies of 191,126 would be filled?" he asked.

He also slammed Minister K T Rama Rao for misleading the jobless youth by saying that the State government would soon fulfill the promise of providing Unemployment Allowance of Rs 3,016 per month. "This promise was made by the TRS in its manifesto for the 2018 Assembly elections.

TRS Govt should've implemented the promise immediately after coming to power for the second term in December 2018. Sensing that graduates will punish the TRS for non-fulfillment of this promise, KTR and other leaders are making announcements that the Unemployment Allowance scheme will be implemented soon," he said.

He demanded that the TRS government must provide Unemployment Allowance of Rs. 3,016 per month to nearly 30 lakh jobless youth of Telangana, including 19 lakh graduates who have registered themselves with the TSPSC. He said the payment should be made with retrospective effect from January 2019.