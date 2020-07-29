Hyderabad: V Hanumantha Rao holds protest at Osmania Hospital, demands new structure
Hyderabad: Former PCC president, V Hanumantha Rao held sit-in protest at Osmania Hospital, demanding construction of new structure, while keeping in structure of heritage importance intact.
Flanked by young Congress leaders who held placards with slogans 'Save Osmania General Hospital-Build a new world class hospital' and 'Build a new multi super speciality hospital,' Rao examined the condition of the block which was sealed by the authorities.
He demanded that the government which should have increased facilities for increased number of Covid-19 patients is depriving the services. It should immediately come up with new blocks to help people avail government services, while ensuring protection of the old structure.
