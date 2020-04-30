Hyderabad: Vehicle thefts up as people stay indoors

Hyderabad: Taking advantage of the lockdown as people are staying behind doors and venturing out, vehicle lifters are on prowl in colonies, laying their hands on unattended vehicles, mostly two-wheelers.

It is learnt that several cases have been reported in a week in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

"Last week the thieves took away our vehicle which was parked in front of our house. We have lodged a complaint against the incident in Mailardevpally police station," said Shaikh Shameer, a resident of Shastripuram Colony.

Claiming that there are few houses and Karkhanas (workshops) that have CCTV cameras in the street, he said the CCTV footage can help in nabbing the culprits.

Similarly, in another incident pre-dawn on Monday in the same colony, a TVS type two-wheeler was stolen by the thieves. "My motorcycle was stolen yesterday early morning which was parked in front of my house.

We have lodged a complaint with Mailardevpally Police soon after the incident. We also came to know that similar incidents are happening in the colony," said Shahnawaz Khan, another complainant from Shastripuram Colony.

Shastripuram saw two incidents of vehicle thefts within a week. The incidents happened between 2.30 am and 5 am when people usually are in sound sleep. Now, there is a panic among the residents as to how to protect their vehicles.

"We can't move out of our houses due to lockdown and are simply keeping ourselves confined to houses believing that everything will be safe as police is roaming in the streets," bemoaned Syed Shoukat Ali, a resident of Shastripuram Colony.

ASI Kumar of Mailardevpally police station, who is said to be investigating the matter, could not be contacted.