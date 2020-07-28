Hyderabad: Walkers restless to visit idyllic spots

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed to arrest the further spread of coronavirus has impacted all the sections of the society. In order to prevent further downfall of economy, the government relaxed the lockdown norms but the parks and gardens remained shut as they were considered public places. This has caused severe hardships for regular morning walkers and visitors who yearn for fresh air and some physical activity. Underlining the plight of park visitors, the City Morning Walkers Association has urged the State government to open the parks in Hyderabad: The public parks across the city have been closed for the past five months due to the Covid pandemic.



As many people do morning walk to fight certain medical conditions and to stay healthy, some various Morning Walkers Associations in the city have requested the State government to open the parks at least in the morning hours. "For the past five months, we have been unable to visit the parks, as GHMC has closed the parks due to the pandemic. While other activities are gradually resuming after the lockdown then why the parks are not being allowed? We are the morning walkers at Imliban Park. As the park is shut we are forced to stay indoors. Daily around 200- 300 people used to visit the park for a brisk walk, jog and also do yoga but due to the pandemic, we are deprived of it. We have submitted a written representation to the GHMC officials regarding opening of the parks," said Ramesh Yadav , president of Imliban Park Walkers Association.

"People of all age groups visits the parks for breathing fresh air, for the last five months, authorities have stopped joggers and morning walkers stating that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing". When social distancing can be maintained in other walks of life why can't it be done during walking? In various shopping malls, vegetable markets and hospitals, GHMC has made markings to maintain social distancing, such markings can be made in the parks as well," said Narottam, president of Mahavir Harina Vansthali Park Walkers Association, Vanasthalipuram. "We can understand why the state government has taken such a decision. We have submitted a written representation to the state government regarding the opening of the parks to the public, said K Ramanandam, Walkers International Association, Indira park.

When contacted D Nagi Reddy, director of GHMC Urban Biodiversity wing, said, " We have received letters from the morning walker associations, but the decision to open the parks should be taken by the state government and we are waiting forthe government directive on this."